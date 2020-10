AVON, Ind. — Avon police are asking for the public’s help in finding a runaway teenager.

The Avon Police Department says they took a runaway report Monday evening for 16-year-old Lily Overman.

Overman is described as standing 5-feet tall and weighs about 125 pounds.

She was last seen wearing a white Nike jacket, a military green button down jacket, black boots and leggings.

Anyone with information on Overman’s whereabouts should contact their local law enforcement agency.