AVON, Ind. — Two people are in custody after leading Avon police on a vehicle pursuit Tuesday evening.

The pursuit began when the two suspects attempted to flee from officers with the Avon Police Department on Southbound Ronald Reagan Parkway near Bradford Road. APD did not provide an exact time for when the reported chase occurred on Tuesday.

Image provided by Avon Police Department.

APD said officers were responding to a reported felony theft in the area before the pursuit began.

The pursuit ended when the suspects lost control of their vehicle, APD said. Upon losing control of the vehicle, the suspects attempted to flee on foot before they were eventually apprehended by officers.

No injuries were reported, according to APD.