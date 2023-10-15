HENDRICKS COUNTY, Ind. — An Avon man has been sentenced to 41 years in prison for attempted murder.

According to a Facebook post from the Hendricks County Prosecutor’s Office, Gary Edward Miller deliberately struck the driver’s side door of a fully marked Hendricks County Sheriff’s Office vehicle with his pick-up truck on Aug. 15, 2022.

The Hendricks County Prosecutor’s Office reported that police initially responded to the area Miller was located in on a report of domestic violence with strangulation. When deputies approached Miller, he fled the scene in his vehicle at a high rate of speed.

When Miller crashed into the HCSO vehicle, his car was pushed off the road. The deputy’s vehicle also left the roadway, causing airbags to deploy, per Hendricks County officials.

The Hendricks County Prosecutor’s Office indicated that Miller was taken into custody after a foot pursuit because he initially fled the scene of the crash.

The deputy involved in incident survived the crash, but was hospitalized as a result, per county officials. According to court filings, Miller received a 31-year sentence for attempted murder. An additional 10 years of prison time was added to Miller’s sentence because he was deemed a habitual offender.

“Not only was this a cowardly attack on (the deputy) by Mr. Miller, but it was also an attack on the rule of law,” Prosecuting Attorney Loren P. Delp said via a press release. “Mr. Miller has a history of this kind of violence on law enforcement, and therefore he will likely serve the rest of his life in prison for his crimes as he deserves,”