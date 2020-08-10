Avon High School will temporarily move to online learning after another students tests positive for coronavirus

AVON, Ind. – Starting Tuesday, August 11, Avon High School will switch to e-learning for the rest of the week.

This comes after another student in the district tested positive for COVID-19. That brings the total to three students, and two staff members who have tested positive since school started on July 29.

The announcement from Avon Community School Corporation said administrators will review and finalize options for hybrid learning at the high school to decrease the amount of students in the building for the weeks of August 17 and August 24. The district hopes to fully return to in-person learning beginning August 31.

This change only applies to the high school.