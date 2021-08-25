Avon High School cleaning up after storm system results in multiple leaks

INDIANAPOLIS — There have been numerous reports of damage after a line of storms went through the Indianapolis area Wednesday afternoon.

The line of storms brought more than an inch of rain to the area, it also caused thousands of power outages across the area.

Now THIS is teamwork! Our crews got to work quickly this afternoon at AHS cleaning up mess created from a roof drain that couldn’t keep up with the downpour today. Thankful for staff who drop everything to come help. #allin pic.twitter.com/HP9dQ946yH — Scott Wyndham (@AvonSupt) August 25, 2021

In Avon, the school district confirms that heavy rainfall caused multiple leaks in the roof. Multiple rooms were affected, but the school day was able to go on as scheduled.

The district superintendent said the cause of the leaks was a roof drain that couldn’t keep up with the downpour.

“We had a huge storm today in Avon, and a few of the 25-year-old drainage pipes and pump systems at Avon High School simply couldn’t keep up. Staff and teachers did a great job keeping students safe and dry, moving away from problem areas before the leaks got large. We’re grateful to the AHS administrative team, our facilities crew, and to our students and educators for their willingness to work together in situations that demand flexibility and quick thinking. We were able to complete the day on our normal schedule and we will work to assess and repair the damage in the coming days.” Dr. Michael Sullivan, Assistant Superintendent