AVON, Ind. — Firefighters in Avon responded to a house fire Tuesday afternoon and were able to quickly bring the flames under control.

The Avon Fire Department said crew members were dispatched to a residence fire reported in the Lexington Woods neighborhood early Tuesday afternoon. No injuries were reported as all of the occupants safely exited the residence, AFD said.

The Wayne Township Fire Department and Plainfield Fire Territory also assisted.

Image provided by Avon Fire Department.

