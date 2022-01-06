Avon apartments damaged, firefighter injured during early morning fire

AVON, Ind. — An early morning fire left heavy damage to one apartment and caused smoke and water damage to three others.

Firefighters responded to the fire at apartments on Foxfield Lane near Rockville Road around 2:30 a.m.

Police say one apartment was the main source of the fire, and the unit, including the roof, was badly damaged.

Residents were evacuated, and one was treated on scene for a minor injury. Arrangements have been made for those displaced from their homes.

Officials confirmed one firefighter was hurt. The injuries were minor and happened when the firefighter tripped and fell.

Police say frigid temperatures caused icing on ground and firefighting equipment.

The cause of the fire is now under investigation.