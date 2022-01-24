Autopsy scheduled after 39-year-old woman found dead in Anderson yard

ANDERSON, Ind. – Police are conducting a death investigation after a woman was found unresponsive in a yard over the weekend.

According to the Anderson Police Department, officers were dispatched to the 3300 block of Morton Street around 11:30 a.m. Sunday.

When officers arrived, they found 39-year-old Katoria Owens dead in the front yard of a nearby residence.

Police characterized this as a death investigation and hoped an autopsy would provide more information on the cause of death. The autopsy was scheduled for Monday.

Anyone with information should contact Det. Cliff Cole with the Anderson Police Department at (765) 648-6654.