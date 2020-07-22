Automotive center to bring opportunity to diverse neighborhood in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — Ivy Tech Indianapolis is building a new automotive technology training center, bringing opportunity to one of Indianapolis’ most diverse neighborhoods.

The $14 million project will be a 60,000 square foot facility with training labs, faculty offices, student commons and corporate labs for the College’s manufacturing partners. At the facility, students can work alongside manufacturing partners like General Motors.

Ivy Tech Indianapolis administrators say graduates of the program will be able to take advantage of its great job placement rates, which have an average salary of $50,000 per year.

“We’re excited to break ground on this state-of-the-art facility,” said Mayor Joe Hogsett. “The City is proud to partner with Ivy Tech Community College to make sure the next generation of Indianapolis students have the resources and skills necessary to thrive as they enter the workforce.”

The center is one of the new developments for the International Marketplace District. In addition to the new building, Ivy Tech Indianapolis plans to enhance partnerships within the neighborhood to increase educational attainment. Administrators say they have already partnered with the nearby Global Village, where the college will offer general/core classes.

“The International Marketplace neighborhood looks forward to having Ivy Tech as an anchor institution in our community,” said Mary Clark, executive director and founder of the International Marketplace Coalition. “It is one of the many ways we will build diversity and strengthen our community.”

To learn more and follow the progress of the new Automotive Technology Center, visit IvyTech.edu/IndyAutomotive.