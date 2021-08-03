Authorities warn of resurgence of grandparent scam

INDIANAPOLIS — Recent cases in other states has local FBI agencies issuing warnings about the grandparent scam.

Here’s how it works:

A scammer calls an elderly person claiming their grandchild is in jail and needs to pay bail. Then they ask for money through a gift card or money order. In some of the cases, the scammer will even try to send someone to your house to get the money.

A variation of this scam has been seen before, but officials are re-alerting the public because they say they’ve seen an uptick in reported cases of it.

Experts say to never give money out to people you don’t know after a phone call.

“Nobody that you don’t know, that you’ve never met, that you have only met over the phone five seconds ago or met online, will ever ask you legitimately for money,” said Spencer Brooks, supervisory special agent for the Indianapolis FBI office.

Experts recommend checking in with a trusted person if you are unsure about a phone call being a potential scam.