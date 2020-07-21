Authorities search White River for 2 men swept away in Lawrence County

LAWRENCE COUNTY — Conservation officers are searching for two men who were swept away in the White River near Williams Dam in Lawrence County, according to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources.

Authorities responded to the East Fork of the White River, just downstream of Williams Dam, at around 10 a.m. Tuesday.

Witnesses reported seeing two men being swept away by a current while attempting to wade across the main river channel to an island.

DNR says conservation officers are using various sonar units, divers and boats to search the area where the men were last seen. The search will continue until sunset and will resume Wednesday morning, if necessary.

(Photos By Jeremy Hogan/The Bloomingtonian)