Authorities investigating crash that killed 54-year-old Kokomo man

KOKOMO, Ind. — Authorities in Howard County are investigating a crash that killed a 54-year-old man Monday evening.

Officers with the Kokomo Police Department (KPD) responded to a report of a vehicular accident with injuries at US 931 and Gano Rd around 5:54 p.m.

Investigators found that a black Chevy driven by Clarence Ebron, Jr., 54, of Kokomo, was traveling westbound on Gano Rd.

According to police, the Chevy and was struck by a southbound black Lincoln SUV driven by Beatriz R. Wright, 25, of Kirklin.

Ebron was taken to St. Vincent Hospital and later died. Police said an autopsy of Ebron is pending with the Howard County Coroner’s Office.

Wright and three juvenile occupants of her vehicle were taken to a local hospital for treatment with non-life-threatening injuries.

KPD said the case remains active for investigation.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Sergeant Troy Hintz by phone at 765-457-1105, by email at thintz@cityofkokomo.org, the Kokomo Police Department Hotline at 765-456-7017, or submit an anonymous tip with Central Indiana Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS (8477).