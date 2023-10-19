MORGAN COUNTY, Ind. — Multiple agencies responded to a motor vehicle crash that left one person dead early Thursday afternoon in Morgan County.

The Morgan County Sheriff’s Department, Morgan County EMS and Washington Township Fire Department responded to Egbert Road around 1:30 p.m. Thursday after receiving reports of a serious crash. The individual was pronounced dead at the scene by first responders. according to the Morgan County Coroner’s Office.

The coroner’s office has not yet identified the deceased individual.