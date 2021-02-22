Authorities in Johnson County investigate jail inmate’s death

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind. — Authorities in Johnson County are investigating after an inmate died at the Johnson County Jail early Monday.

Correctional officers were performing a watch tour around 1:05 a.m. when they found an unconscious inmate alone in a cell.

The jail’s medical staff immediately started CPR and called for an ambulance. First responders from Franklin Fire and Rescue and Seals Ambulance Service arrived and then continued CPR unsuccessfully for several minutes.

The inmate was pronounced dead at the jail.

Members of the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office Investigations Division and the Johnson County Coroner’s Office are investigating the death.

No foul play is suspected at this time.