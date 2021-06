INDIANAPOLIS — Authorities are asking for the public’s help in finding a woman who walked away from a healthcare facility in Morgantown.

Hazel Ilene Ellis, 22, reportedly walked away from Morgantown Healthcare at about 5 p.m.

Authorities say she “has diminished mental capacity.”

Ellis is described as standing 5’5” tall and weighs about 110 lbs.

Any information on her whereabouts should contact Morgan County Emergency Communications at 765-342-5544 (Option #5).