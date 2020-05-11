Authorities arrest 3 people in connection with Bloomington gun store burglary

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Authorities arrested three people in connection with a Bloomington gun store burglary back in April.

Jesse Kortea, 38, Joshua Deckard, 37, and April Miller, 38, face charges in connection with the burglary.

Police began their investigation at the American Arms gun store in the 4500 block of W SR 45 on April 13.

Surveillance video from inside the store showed two people using a cutting torch to gain entry to the shop through the rear door at approximately 1:40 a.m.

The two people could be seen running through the store, grabbing several firearms, and then fleeing with the stolen weapons.

As the investigation continued, several people came forward to police with information about the burglary, and they identified the two people in the video as Kortea and Deckard.

Police say they also learned Miller, Kortea’s girlfriend, drove the two men to and from the store on the night of the burglary.

Investigators found one of the stolen firearms hidden at a residence on Leonard Springs Road.

A Bloomington officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle on May 5, and the driver had a gun with him. The man had purchased the firearm from Kortea, but that it had originally been purchased from Rural King by Miller.

Investigators learned Kortea sold the stolen firearms and then had Miller purchase him legal firearms from Rural King to then be sold again.

Miller illegally purchased the firearms for Kortea because he can’t legally purchase a firearm due to a felony domestic battery conviction.

Detectives and Federal Agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms (ATF) arrested Kortea, Miller, and Deckard on May 8.

They face the following charges.

Deckard: Burglary, level 4 felony; carrying a handgun without a license, class A misdemeanor.

Miller: Burglary, level 4 felony; prohibited sale or transfer of a firearm, level 5 felony; falsifying information when purchasing a firearm, level 5 felony; false statement on a 4473 consent form, level 6 felony.

Kortea: Burglary, level 4 felony; possession of a firearm by a domestic batterer, class A misdemeanor; carrying a handgun without a license, class A misdemeanor; prohibited sale or transfer of a firearm, level 5 felony.