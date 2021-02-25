Federal authorities arrest 2 Hoosiers in connection with Capitol insurrection

FILE – In this Jan. 6, 2021, file photo violent insurrectionists loyal to President Donald Trump supporters try to break through a police barrier at the Capitol in Washington. A month ago, the U.S. Capitol was besieged by Trump supporters angry about the former president’s loss. While lawmakers inside voted to affirm President Joe Biden’s win, they marched to the building and broke inside. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

WASHINGTON D.C.––The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) confirmed to CBS4 Thursday that two Hoosiers have been taken into custody in connection with the Capitol insurrection on January 6.

According to the FBI, Dona Sue Bissey and Anna Morgan-Lloyd, both of Bloomfield, were arrested Wednesday and face the following charges:

Knowingly Entering or Remaining in any Restricted Building or Grounds Without Lawful Authority

Violent Entry and Disorderly Conduct on Capitol Grounds

This is a developing story and will be updated.