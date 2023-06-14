INDIANAPOLIS — One woman is speaking out after she says her 14-year-old nephew was arrested for firing a pellet gun in an Aldi parking lot last week in Irvington.

There were four pellet gun shootings within a week at the same Aldi on East Washington Street.

The 14-year-old was arrested in connection to one of those incidents.

“I watched the little boy grow up,” said Dawnelle Ehrgott, the boy’s aunt. “I love him and everything, but he needs help. He was mentioning that when he went to a birthday party when he was here that he had shot a pellet gun.”

Ehrgott said she knew about this because the boy lived with her from March to April of this year. She sent us court documents that show she and her boyfriend were approved for the 14-year-old to live with them by The Department of Child Services.

FOX59/CBS4 has reached out to DCS for comment, but has not heard back.

“We just had a lot going on here at our house, and we couldn’t disturb our children’s lives,” Ehrgott said. “So we called DCS and they removed him from here.”

Ehrgott said the boy was placed back in his original home, but she has kept in contact with DCS.

She left a tip early last week that the 14-year-old might be connected to the pellet gun shooting.

“If he would’ve had access to a real gun, who knows the consequences of that,” she said. “And that is my main concern.”

Anna Cope with Susie’s Place Child Advocacy Center said if you believe a child is in a dangerous situation, you must immediately report it according to Indiana Law.

“We teach kids to trust their bodies and trust their instincts,” Cope said. “But it is the exact same thing for adults. If they think something is going on, it is important for them to report it to the proper authorities. Sometimes making that difficult decision of reporting is something that you need to do because you do love them, and that is even more of a reason to make that report.”

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says there are no updates on the other three pellet gun incidents at this time.