August 2021 recap: heat, flooding, wildfires, hurricanes

INDIANAPOLIS – With it being the first day of September, let’s recap the month of August both locally and nationally.

Indianapolis recap

Indianapolis’ monthly average high temperature was 84.3°. For the fifth time of record, there were no high temperatures less than 80°. This August finished the 12th hottest on record.

Out of the 31 days, 11 were in the 90s with the highest temperature at 94°.

There were also 12 straight days in a row of lows in the 70s or above, which tied the 9th longest streak of lows 70° or above.

Not only was it a hot month, it was also drier than normal.

We picked up just under 2” of rain — 1.99” to be exact. We were about 1.21” short of the average for the month of August. Our greatest 24-hour rainfall total was 1.32” on August 25.

We lost an hour and 9 minutes of daylight.

National Recap

What happened around the nation weather-wise during the month of August?

Wildfires

Wildfires continue in the western U.S. There were over 100 large fires that burned in 14 different states and dozens in western Canada. According to the Associated Press, estimated containment dates for some of the wildfires now burning aren’t until October or November.

Tennessee Flooding

Catastrophic flooding impacted several counties in Middle Tennessee, taking the lives of 22 people, making this the deadliest flood event in Middle Tennessee history.

Rainfall totals range from 9 to 17 inches within a 6-hour period for several communities.

Tropical Storm Fred

Tropical Storm Fred made landfall Monday, August 16 around 3:15 ET with maximum sustained wind speeds of 65 mph. Fred moved inland and brought heavy rain to parts of Georgia, West Virginia, and the New England states.

Tropical Storm Henri

Tropical Storm Henri made landfall Sunday, August 22 on the coast of Rhode Island, bringing heavy rain to the state as well as several states along the east coast. Some communities in New Jersey had as much as 8 inches of rainfall.

Hurricane Ida

Hurricane Ida made landfall as a major Category 4 hurricane along the Louisiana coast Sunday, August 29. Ida brought 150 mph winds, heavy rain, and storm surge along the coast of Louisiana and Mississippi. Ida also brought heavy rain inland to several states.

Looking ahead to September

We will lose another hour and 14 minutes during September.