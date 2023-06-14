CARROLL COUNTY, Ind. — There is just a single piece of publicly disclosed evidence that links double murder suspect Richard Allen to the scene where the bodies of Libby German and Abby Williams were found in Delphi in 2017 – one unfired round of .40 ammunition.

Allen’s defense attorneys are now trying to get that piece of evidence tossed from the upcoming trial at Thursday’s hearing before Judge Fran Gull. On the hearing schedule is a discussion of a defense motion to suppress, or remove, the unspent round from being considered by a jury.

In the probable cause affidavit used to bring murder charges against Allen, the Indiana State Police state the round was found “between the bodies of Victim 1 and Victim 2 was forensically determined to have been cycled through Richard Allen’s Sig Sauer Model P226.”

The method used to come to that conclusion is called tool mark analysis. In December, FOX59/CBS4 first reported reliance on this form of ammunition/shell casing identification is a potential flaw in the prosecution’s case against Allen.

It is widely accepted that fired bullets pick up a unique ‘rifling’ as it travels, spinning through the barrel of a firearm.

The FBI and other law enforcement agencies have funded studies that conclude unique marks are also imprinted on unfired rounds or shell casings as they are ejected from a handgun or rifle. That’s tool mark analysis in a nutshell.

“When you dive deep and look deep into the marks, microscopically they’ll be different from gun to gun,” said Cincinnati-area firearms examiner Chris Monturo.

Tool mark analysis has been used to produce evidence in trials for decades.

However, the Innocence Project insists it is not settled science. The organization has used DNA on 375 people who were wrongfully convicted.

A review found that in 51% of those cases, flawed forensic evidence played a role in those erroneous convictions, including cases that used evidence from tool mark analysis.

In a press release before a gag order was issued in the Allen case, a member of the defense team signaled a challenge of tool mark evidence may be coming saying, “It’s safe to say (its) anything but science.”