Attempted murder suspect arrested after authorities raid Anderson motorcycle club; second suspect not in custody

ANDERSON, Ind. — An attempted murder suspect was arrested Saturday after authorities executed search warrants on a motorcycle club in Anderson, according to the Madison County Sheriff’s Department.

MCSD says a second attempted murder suspect, identified as 24-year-old Chris Smith, of Anderson, has not yet been apprehended.

With help from the Anderson Police Department and Indiana State Police, the sheriff’s department on Saturday afternoon executed search warrants on three properties in the 2400 block of Fairview Street in Anderson. Officials noted that one of the properties serves as the clubhouse for a motorcycle club.

Authorities say the warrants are related to evidence linking at least two suspects to an attempted murder that occurred several weeks ago in Lapel, Indiana.

One of the suspects, 46-year-old Matthew Pope, of Anderson, is currently incarcerated on the charges.

Both Pope and Smith are believed to be associated with the motorcycle club, according to MCSD.