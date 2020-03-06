Attempted burglary turns into deadly police chase in Delaware County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GASTON, Ind. -- An attempted burglary turned into a police chase Thursday morning, leaving a man dead after he was ejected from his vehicle.

Delaware County Sheriff’s Office responded to an apartment complex in the 600 Block of North Sycamore St., in Gaston.

This was not the first time deputies were called to this complex. Last month, they responded when a man was shot during an attempted robbery.

The situation Thursday morning was quite similar.

"Our deputies got a call a little bit after 1 a.m., of a burglary in progress in Gaston, Indiana,” said Delaware County Sheriff Tony Skinner.

A woman called police saying she was locked in her bathroom while a man she knew was inside rummaging through her home.

"The Gaston marshal arrived saw the suspect leaving that matched the description the complainant said so he tried to initiate a traffic stop. The suspect fled and led into a vehicle pursuit,” said Skinner.

The suspect has been identified as 25-year-old Devan A. Twilley. He was out on bond for possession of a handgun without a license.

Devan Twilley

"During that pursuit, one of our deputies deployed what is called stinger spike strips to deflate the tires. That was successful about 4 miles later down the road,” said Skinner.

At that point, Twilley lost control, causing his car to flip several times before he was ejected from the vehicle and died.

“All our deputies knew at the time was that it was a forcible burglary entrance,” said Sheriff Skinner.

Skinner explains the felony of forcible entry gave deputies the right to pursue Twilley.

"We will pursue somebody as long as it's a felony or a misdemeanor. And there is a great chance the suspect will harm, do harm to himself including others, or all the way up to including death,” said Skinner.

He goes on to say a high-speed pursuit is always their last option.

"Unfortunately, the suspect is the one that chose to run from us that night. And I’m just thankful no innocent people were injured,” said Skinner.

The Delaware County Sheriff's Office says their crash team is reconstructing the crash site to learn how fast Twilley was going and high many times his vehicle flipped.

They’re also waiting to learn the exact cause of death.

