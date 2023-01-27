INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Ascension St. Vincent confirms it is shutting down services at multiple locations in the Central Indiana area. Those places include:
Ascension Medical Group St. Vincent – Greenwood Primary Care Olive Branch
1579 Olive Branch Parke Lane, Suite 180
Greenwood, IN 46143
Ascension Medical Group St. Vincent – Crawfordsville Primary Care
1684 Bush Lane
Crawfordsville, IN 47933
Ascension Medical Group St. Vincent – Frankfort Primary Care
2485 E. Wabash St.
Frankfort, IN 46041
Ascension Medical Group St. Vincent – Frankfort Heart Care
2485 E. Wabash St.
Frankfort, IN 46041
Ascension Medical Group St. Vincent – Brazil Primary Care (Suite
1214 E. National Avenue, Suite 100
Brazil, IN 47834
Ascension Medical Group St. Vincent – Lafayette Cardiovascular, Thoracic & Vascular Surgery
3900 St. Francis Way, Suite 201
Lafayette, IN 47905
Ascension Medical Group St. Vincent – Hoosier Dermatology
13450 North Meridian, Suite 363
Carmel, IN 46032
Ascension Medical Group St. Vincent – Avon Primary Care
9723 E. US Highway 36
Avon, IN 46123
Ascension Medical Group St. Vincent – Plainfield Primary Care
2155 E. Main St.
Plainfield, IN 46168
Ascension Medical Group St. Vincent – Alexandria Primary Care
2012 South Park Ave
Alexandria, IN 46001
Ascension Medical Group St. Vincent – Haubstadt Primary Care
835 South 9th Avenue
Haubstadt, IN 47639
Ascension St. Vincent says it will begin notifying patients of the closures in the coming weeks and that most of the impacted facilities will close in the next 90 days.
A spokesperson for the Indianapolis hospital sent us this statement earlier today:
“The global COVID-19 pandemic has taken a significant operational toll on health systems across the country, and as we continue to evolve how we deliver care in this challenging environment, we will be partially or fully discontinuing operations at several Ascension Medical Group St. Vincent locations.
Impacted locations will remain open at this time with the majority closing in 90 days. Notifications to patients will begin over the coming weeks and we are committed to ensuring continuity of care for all whom we are privileged to serve.”
We asked what operations would be partially or fully discontinued, but we did not receive a response.
This is the third round of closures Ascension St. Vincent has announced in the last year.