As large gatherings resume, event spaces booking out to 2023

INDIANAPOLIS– Weddings and other events were postponed in 2020 because of the pandemic, but with easing restrictions, event spaces are now booking up years in advance.

“We’re essentially doing two years of events in one year, 2021, because of all the postponements in 2020,” said Vincent Early, Co-Owner of Canal 337.

“There was a mad scramble for events in 2021 that the people who were postponing were trying to get dates,” Early said. “The people planning had to move faster than they wanted to get the dates before the postponements happened.”

“Our team postponed almost 40 weddings in 2020,” said Bethany Cavenaile, Event Director at Mustard Seed Gardens.

“Last weekend, two of our five weddings were postponements from 2020,” Cavenaile said.

“We are a little bit backlogged right now,”said Maddy Malatestinic, Director of Sales at Mavris Arts & Event Center. “We rescheduled about 50 weddings from 2020 to 2021 so we’re having double wedding weekends.”

She recommends couples hoping to get married in 2021 or 2022 pick a Thursday or Friday wedding date.

“Those couple who got engaged during quarantine or COVID are now looking at 2022 or 2023,” Malatestinic said. “We might not have the exact date you want available but we do have available but we have other dates. Friday’s are fantastic.”

Event spaces are still getting back on their feet—facing new challenges presented by the pandemic.

“The biggest issue right now is finding enough service to staff to have the events that we have,” Early said. “It’s not unique to our area. Finding qualified service staff has been the biggest challenge in this industry so far.”

Experts say with a little patience, wedding bells will ring.