As gun sales surge, Indianapolis FOP releases gun safety video for kids

Gun safety reminder video featuring Eddie Eagle from the Indianapolis Fraternal Order of Police

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The Indianapolis Fraternal Order of Police (FOP) released a gun safety video for children on Tuesday amid the growing number of gun sales.

FOP hopes that little ones will learn what they should do if they come across an unsecured firearm, and said the video was designed for children and parents to to watch together.

The video has a straightforward message: “Stop, Don’t Touch, Run Away, Tell a Grown Up!”

FOP said the message is simple, yet powerful in this time up upheaval. The organization also has provided coloring pages and other educational material attached in the YouTube message with links for Pre-K through 4th graders.

“We all play a role! This is just another way our Indianapolis Fraternal Order of Police is providing practical information during these challenging times,” said Indy FOP President, Rick Snyder, “When we all Think Bigger about the challenges we face, there’s nothing we can’t overcome.”

FOP also said officers want to help avoid any accidental tragedies in these days of extended stays-at-home combined with the increase in gun sales, especially for first time buyers.

“We fully value the rights of individuals for self protection and also recognize the personal responsibility that comes with it,” said the statement from FOP.