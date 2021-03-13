Art festival kicks off in downtown Indy ahead of NCAA tournament

INDIANAPOLIS — Creative Hoosiers are turning downtown Indianapolis into a cultural festival.

The Swish Arts and Cultural Festival kicked off Saturday. The festival highlights the city’s creative talent as Indianapolis prepares to welcome all 68 men’s college basketball tournament teams and fans from across the nation.

Visual artists, musicians, dancers, spoken-word artists, curators, and other creative-industry professionals are all participating in the festival. It highlights immersive murals, street and sidewalk galleries, a public art crawl and a music and performance series.

All experiences are free and open to the public and will take place outdoors. For more information about the festival, visit the Arts Council of Indianapolis website.