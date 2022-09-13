INDIANAPOLIS — An 18-year-old man has now been arrested in connection with the deadly shooting of 23-year-old Payton Wilson, who was killed in June.

On June 30, officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were dispatched to the 1000 block of Harlan Street on reports of a person shot.

There they found Wilson injured in the backyard of the residence. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

During the investigation, detectives were able to identify a suspect, 18-year-old Braven Harris. IMPD said he was arrested today for his role in the homicide.

The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office will make the final charging decision for Harris.

Anyone with information about this incident should contact Detective Ronald Sayles at the IMPD Homicide Office at (317) 327-3475 or e-mail him at Ronald.Sayles@indy.gov.

Alternatively, they can call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at (317) 262-TIPS to remain anonymous.