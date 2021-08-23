Arrest made in Indy homicide; police credit community assistance

The security photo IMPD released that led to Derice Wilson being identified.

INDIANAPOLIS — Police announced a suspect has been arrested and charged in the murder of an 18-year-old that took place on Indy’s west side on Aug. 10.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, Derice Wilson, 27, was arrested in Jacksonville, Florida, on Aug. 20 after a warrant was issued for his arrest for the murder of Michael Simmons.

Police credit community assistance for the arrest after a photo of an unidentified suspect was released following the Indianapolis shooting. Police say thanks to tips received from the public, investigators were able to identify Wilson and issue the warrant.

IMPD’s Violent Crime Unit worked with U. S Marshals to locate Wilson who was arrested in Jacksonville with assistance from the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

The deadly shooting occurred around 9 p.m. on Aug. 10 in the 7900 block of W. 10th Street. The victim, later identified as 18-year-old Michael Simmons, was originally transported to an area hospital in critical condition but succumbed to his wounds and died the following day.

Police released a security photo of a person of interest in the shooting the day after Simmons died. Tips from the community led police to identifying Wilson as the suspect.

Yashika Clowers, 37, was arrested alongside Wilson in Jacksonville. Clowers is charged with assisting a criminal for her alleged role in the incident.

Anyone with additional information about this incident should contact Detective Brad Nuetzman at the IMPD Homicide Office at (317) 327-3475 or e-mail him at Brad.Nuetzman@indy.gov. Alternatively, they can call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at (317) 262-8477 or (TIPS) to remain anonymous.