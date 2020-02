INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Police have arrested a man in connection with November 2019 homicide on Prospect Street.

Julie Morey was found dead on a couch inside St Patrick Catholic Church’s rec center on November 3, 2019. An autopsy showed she died of strangulation and multiple stab wounds.

On Friday, February 21, 57-year-old Robert Burks was charged with murder for his alleged involvement in the murder. He’s currently in custody at Monroe County jail for unrelated charges.