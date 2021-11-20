Arrest made in 20-year-old sexual misconduct with a minor case

RICHMOND, Ind. — A man is in custody after failing to appear for the trial in a sexual misconduct with a minor trial back in 2001.

The Richmond Police Department said Lary Flack was taken into custody in Birmingham, Alabama by the Federal Bureau of Investigations and Birmingham, Alabama Police Department.

Flack was convicted of sexual misconduct with a minor in 2001 from an incident that the Richmond Police Department responded to in fall 1999. Police say Flack failed to appear for the trial, and was a fugitive from justice ever since.

The Richmond Police Department said they got a new lead in the case in January 2021 and worked with the FBI to bring Flake to justice.

The department said without the new lead and collaboration with the FBI Indianapolis and Birmingham field offices, along with the Birmingham Police Department, Flake would not have been captured, giving closure to this 20-year-old case.