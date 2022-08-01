INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) has arrested a woman for her alleged role in the death of 28-year-old Mary Adame, who died after being hit by a car just over a week ago.

On Saturday, July 23, officers responded to the 1100 block of South Chester Avenue on a report of a person struck. They found Adame, who was transported to an area hospital in critical condition.

Further investigation revealed a disturbance occurred before Adame was struck, and the alleged driver of the vehicle did not stay at the scene.

IMPD officers canvassing the area later located the suspect vehicle and detained 21-year-old Jamaria Clay. She was interviewed by investigators and released pending investigation.

Mugshot of Jamaria Clay from IMPD, she was charged and arrested in death of Mary Adame.

On Sunday, July 24, Adame died as a result of her injuries and the case was turned over to IMPD homicide investigators.

Last week, the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office charged Clay with Murder.

Clay was located and arrested earlier today on a warrant associated with this case.

Anyone with information about this incident should contact Detective Michael McWhorter at the IMPD Homicide Office at (317) 327-3475 or e-mail him at Michael.McWhorter@indy.gov.