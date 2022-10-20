MONROVIA, Calif. — More than 4,000 sets of Army action figures are being recalled because components contain toxic substances.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission said the recall involves Blue Panda/Soldier Force Playset army action figures. These toys were sold on multiple online outlets from February 2018 through June 2022.

Each army action figure playset comes with 300 individual army-styled action figures, displays and set pieces such as soldiers, tanks, planes and flags. The CPSC said the eight SWAT figures measure about 3.5 inches tall and have flexible joints. The other soldiers measure about 1.5 inches tall.

The CPSC says the set comes with a plastic bag for storage and transport that has green trim, zipper closure and green handles on top. “Blue Panda,” “Military Playset” and “300 PCS,” or “Soldier Force Playset” and“300 PCS” are printed on a cardboard sleeve located inside the plastic bag.

The recall was initiated because components of the playsets contain levels of certain phthalates and lead that exceed the federal phthalate and lead content standards.

The CDC says phthalates are a group of chemicals used to make plastics more durable. Some types of phthalates have affected the reproductive system in animals. Phthalates and lead are toxic if ingested by young children and can cause adverse health issues.

The CPSC said exposure to lead can cause adverse health issues such as:

Damage to the brain and nervous system

Slowed growth and development

Learning and behavior problems

Hearing and speech problems

Children who experience these adverse effects can have a lower IQ, decreased ability to pay attention, and underperformance in school. The CDC said there is also evidence that childhood exposure to lead can cause long-term harm.

Anyone with the recalled playsets should take them away from children and contact Juvo Plus for a full refund. They will be asked to register the playsets, certify that the product will no longer be used and submit a photo of the disposed of product.

Anyone with questions can call Juvo Plus toll-free at 833-408-0493 from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or email them at figuresandnets@realtimeresults.net.