Armed thieves repeatedly rob Dollar General store on Indy’s east side

INDIANAPOLIS —Police in Indianapolis are asking for help catching armed thieves who have repeatedly robbed a Dollar General store on Indy’s east side.

The IMPD says a suspect wearing a red hoodie, a full-face mask, and armed with a handgun robbed the Dollar General near 38th and Emerson and fled with a bag full of cash in September.

The same store has been robbed four times in the prior three months and five times in 2021.

The fact is dollar stores remain a common target for crooks.

“Let’s get honest. This is nasty business, and the state needs to pay attention,” said Ed Delaney, (D) Indianapolis.

State representative Delaney has fought for years to improve security at convenience stores and believes state lawmakers or the Department of Labor should investigate the safety of all dollar stores.

A detailed search of police records shows dollar stores across Indianapolis were robbed 132 times in 2019 and 122 times in 2020.

“There are stores here that have 10 or more robberies in a year. They’re getting more attention from the crooks, but they ought to get more attention from the state. That’s the problem line,” said Delaney.

Police also released pictures of a man wearing white who robbed the same store by flashing a gun and handing the clerk a note in June.

Police say the five robberies at the same Dollar General are being treated as separate investigations with a common target, and that store isn’t unique.

The Dollar General near 38th and College was robbed 9 times in 2020 and twice so far in 2021.

Family Dollar stores are also not immune. A nearby Family Dollar at 38th and Sherman has been robbed four times in less than a year.

Still, Delaney says the open layout of the stores and the high cost of upgrades has been an obstacle to improving security.

“The system just doesn’t drive us to support these people who are at risk and we need to do that. They are vital workers,” said Delaney.

As always anyone with information on the suspects seen in the surveillance pictures can still contact Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.