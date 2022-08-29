MUNCIE, Ind. — A Muncie man faces charges after police say he hid in the bushes behind an elementary school Friday after threatening a man with a weapon.

The Muncie Police Department said officers were called to the 100 block of West Memorial around 2 p.m. Friday on a report of a person making a threat. This is close to Southview Elementary School.

A probable cause affidavit filed in the case against the suspect, Jaydin Young, said a man who went to the smoke shop came across Young outside. The man said Young was trying to find someone to buy him smokes because he was underage.

The document states the man told Young to get off the property. That’s when he said Young pulled out a weapon and said “this is how people get shot.”

When police arrived, they learned that the person fled south, so they notified school officials, as school was still in session. The school was locked down and police added extra patrols near the school.

A representative with Muncie Community Schools said when it got to dismissal time the principal walked outside and spoke with officers. They learned that a sweep of the school grounds had already been conducted. The principal gave the go-ahead to dismiss.

The document states that one of the officers parked at the elementary school while students were leaving. That’s when they learned that school security saw someone hiding in the bushes behind the school. A representative from Muncie Community Schools says a lockdown went back into effect.

The document said they were able to chase Young after he ran away from the school. They ended up finding him shortly before 3 p.m. Police say he had a 9mm rifle and two loaded magazines. He also had .233 rile ammo in his backpack.

The school representative said they got the all-clear to go ahead with dismissal.

Young was arrested and preliminarily charged with possessing a firearm on school property and intimidation with a deadly weapon. The school sent the following message to parents after the event.

Thank you for your patience this afternoon. There was a lockdown that was implemented at South View shortly before dismissal. We were notified that an alleged incident had occurred near Walnut Street and intersecting areas around or South View. Our safety officer in the building and MPD worked in collaboration; along with teachers to make sure our students were safe in the building and that dismissal was halted until further notice. There was information shared that the alleged suspect may be in the area, so our MCS safety officer and MPD worked collaboratively to make sure school grounds were safe before dismissal. Thank you to all the parents and families who understood the need for the lockdown and followed all the recommended steps before releasing the students. Again, there was no remaining threat on or near the school grounds when the students were dismissed from school. Thank you!