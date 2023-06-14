SPEEDWAY, Ind. – An armed robbery took place at Speedway gas station early Saturday morning in Speedway and investigators are still searching for the suspects, according to the Speedway Police Department.

Officers were dispatched to a Speedway Convenience Store at 5259 W. 10th St. around 3:37 a.m. June 10, on a report of an armed robbery.

The two suspects were described as males with a long gun and are pictured below.

Anyone with information is asked to please contact Detective Matthew Dahlke at 317-246-5357.