Armed car jackers take Irvington woman’s car, set it on fire

INDIANAPOLIS — An Irvington woman was car jacked at gunpoint just days before moving out of state. Police found her car after the suspects set it on fire.

It happened near Bonna Avenue and Audubon Road Tuesday morning. The woman was parked when two men tapped a gun on her window, and told her to take her purse and get out.

“The noise it made against the window, it became clear it was real, and I took it seriously then,” said the victim, who asked to remain anonymous. “I knew what the odds were when he pointed the gun at me. Odds were in my favor if I gave him the car.”

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says the two suspects took off south on Audubon. Police found the car Wednesday morning, but it had been set on fire.

“It was a completely incinerated. All of our stuff had been removed it looked like, but the entire cabin was melted down,” the woman explained.

The victim was moving away this week, and had personal belongings in the trunk, including a box of family photographs. Some of the pictures were 75 years old.

“Some pictures were my grandmother’s photos, photos from my mother’s childhood, photos her mother gave her that my grandfather’s mother gave her,” she said. “I’m hoping that they saw those as not having any value, and they just threw them in an alley somewhere.”

Thankfully, she was correct. Lawrence police discovered the pictures tossed aside in Charney Park Thursday night.

IMPD continues to investigate the case, and is following multiple leads. If you have any info about the incident, IMPD urges you to contact the robbery division or call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.