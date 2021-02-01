Arkansas police apprehend suspect in Indianapolis murder

INDIANAPOLIS––A man suspected in a southeast side homicide on Saturday was arrested in Arkansas, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD).

IMPD said officers were sent to the 6800 block of Mimosa Lane to check the welfare of a person Saturday morning around 5:00 a.m.

Officers arrived and found a woman with visible trauma. She was pronounced deceased by responding emergency teams.

Homicide detectives responded to the scene to begin the investigation, and IMPD announced Saturday that a suspect was identified and detained.

On Monday, IMPD said the suspect arrested is 38-year-old Gabriel Galvez. Authorities said he was arrested in Randolph County, Arkansas by the Arkansas State Police and that IMPD homicide detectives traveled to Arkansas for a follow-up on the investigation.

The victim was identified Monday as 24-year-old Karen Galvez Hernandez and was determined to have been killed by multiple gunshot wounds, according to the Marion County Coroner’s Office.

Anyone with further information about this case is asked to call the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475, Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS (8477), or visit CrimeTips.org to leave an anonymous web tip.