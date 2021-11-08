Argument over parking space leads to shooting of woman in her home

INDIANAPOLIS — A woman is in critical condition tonight, after a shooting on the near northeast side that started out as an argument between neighbors.

IMPD says officers were called out the 1700 block of East 34th St. around 8 p.m. Monday night in response to a person shot.

Investigators learned that an argument over a parking space between neighbors ended in gunfire. Both lived in a duplex.

A man fired a shot through the window of the house, hitting the woman as she was laying on the couch.

He then fled the scene.

The woman was taken to Eskenazi Hospital where she is in critical condition.

Anyone with information on this shooting can contact IMPD or call Crime Stoppers at (317) 262-TIPS.

This is a developing story and will be updated once more information is available.