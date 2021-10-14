Are you seeing a lot of yellowjackets right now? Here’s why

INDIANAPOLIS – Have you been seeing more yellowjackets around your yard? Well, they are most active during this time of year.

It is not unusual to see yellowjackets out this late into the fall season. In fact, this is the time where their numbers are highest because the queens are laying more eggs.

Professor Tim Gibb, an Entomology at Purdue University, said yellowjackets are social insects and, with their populations growing this time of year, you will see them flying around.

It is natural for their numbers to peak and they frequent places where people are because they are feeding. They feed on sweet sugar and proteins, so, you will see the yellowjacket workers foraging for food.

Warm temperatures don’t impact them too much. Temperature impacts them when it starts to get colder and we hit our freezing temperatures. That’s when the queen will stop laying eggs and the yellow jackets will go into hibernation.

If you find yourself interacting with a yellowjacket, Professor Gibb recommends to not panic and just leave it alone.

“So, it’s just a matter of being aware of being cautious. There are some people who are hyper allergic to bee stings. And those are the people that need to be most aware” Professor Tim Gibb, Entomologist, Purdue University