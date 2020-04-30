Apple Maps now shows coronavirus testing locations in all 50 states, Puerto Rico

(WBTW) — Apple Maps will now show COVID-19 testing locations inside of Apple Maps when a user does a search of nearby locations in all 50 U.S. states and Puerto Rico, according to Engadget.

When a user taps the search field to enter a location, “Search Nearby” becomes visible below, with “COVID-19 Testing” as the first suggested terms. Clicking on that will display the locations near the user.

A user can click on the location to get directions and find a link for more information about that specific testing site.

Medical facilities that offer testing can submit their information for it to be reviewed by Apple and included on the map.