INDIANAPOLIS – The Indiana Court of Appeals declined to rehear the case of a man convicted of murdering a Southport police officer.

Jason Brown had asked the court for another hearing as he sought to have his murder conviction overturned. Brown was involved in a crash in July 2017; he shot and killed Southport Lt. Aaron Allan, who’d arrived at the scene as part of the emergency response.

Brown was convicted during a 2022 bench trial, but he appealed and claimed the state violated his right to due process when it failed to preserve a blood sample and instead relied on the analysis of a urinary sample. Brown also believed the state presented insufficient evidence that he “knowingly or intentionally killed Lieutenant Allan.”

In an October opinion, the Court of Appeals upheld Brown’s murder conviction. A month later, he and his attorney asked for a rehearing.

They argued his constitutional rights were violated and that police failed to secure his blood sample in a timely manner.

In an order filed Tuesday, the Court of Appeals denied Brown’s petition for a rehearing.

Brown was sentenced to 55 years in prison.