Apartments on Indy’s north side on fire for 5th confirmed time since February

INDIANAPOLIS — IFD is responding to a massive fire on the Lakeside Pointe on Nora apartments — their 5th confirmed fire since February.

18 units in the building had caught fire due to a gas leak. 11 of those units were occupied.

In July, the Indiana Attorney General’s Office filed a lawsuit against Aloft Mgt, LLC, the property manager of Lakeside Pointe at Nora apartments, and Fox Lake AHF, Inc., a nonprofit that owns the apartments, for allowing the apartments to “fall into egregious disrepair, endangering the health and welfare of thousands of residents.” The lawsuit said neglect and mismanagement had led to fires, a lack of heat and air conditioning, water damage, mold, broken windows and other problems.

According to the Attorney General’s Office, Fox Lake had received more than 600 Notices of Violation from the Marion County Public Health Department since 2017 and owed more than $100,000 in court costs and fines as of July.

Residents expressed that they believe it’s going to take someone dying in a fire for the apartment complex to finally take action.

IFD said there are no injuries that they are aware of at this time.

This story will be updated as more information is released.