Apartment fire on Indy’s southwest side leaves 7 families displaced, officials say

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Crews battled an apartment fire on the southwest side of Indianapolis Tuesday that left seven families displaced, according to Decatur Township Fire Department Chief Courtney Rice.

Shortly before 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, firefighters were called to the Horizons Apartments in the 4900 block Red Horizon Blvd.

Rice said it took about an hour to get the fire under control, and no one was injured.

The Red Cross is assisting all of those affected/displaced.

It is unclear what caused the fire.

The Decatur Township Fire Department, Wayne Township Fire Department and Indianapolis Fire Department responded to the fire.