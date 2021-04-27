Apartment fire leaves dozens displaced in Muncie

MUNCIE, Ind. — An overnight fire that began late Monday in Muncie has left dozens of people displaced Tuesday morning.

Crews were called to a fire at The District on Bethel apartments in the 1200 block of W. Bethel around 11:30 p.m. Monday.

Flames could be seen from the outside when crews arrived, and residents were quickly evacuated.

The residents of the four-story apartment building are largely made up of Ball State students.

There are no known injuries, but as of 12:30 a.m. Tuesday, officials were still working to determine if anyone was still inside the building.

The Red Cross is working to secure hotel rooms for those displaced.