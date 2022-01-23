Apartment fire displaces several Indianapolis families

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Fire Department is investigating after a fire broke out at an apartment, causing damage to every unit.

The department said the fire broke out at Stone Lake Apartments located in the 2800 block of Clear Lake Way just after 9 p.m. Saturday. The fire started in one of the apartments whose occupant was not at home.

The IFD said several occupants were helped out of the building by firefighters. 2 dogs were rescued, but a cat is believed to have perished in the fire. All 12 units at the apartment building were affected by the fire, with 3 affected by heavy fire and the rest by smoke or water damage.

Photo//Indianapolis Fire Department

While the cause of the fire remains under investigation, the occupant where the fire started told firefighters that she reported electrical issues to apartment management. It is still unclear if the apartment had working smoke alarms.

9 adults and 6 children were displaced in the fire, but no one was injured. IFD Victims Assistance is working with apartment management and Red Cross for shelter.