Apartment fire displaces 4 on near north side

INDIANAPOLIS — An apartment fire on the near north side left several people displaced overnight.

Crews were called to a fire at an apartment building in the 1100 block of Fairfield Avenue around 1:45 a.m.

Fire investigators believe the flames originated somewhere on the third floor.

Two units were affected, and four people in all were displaced. Six people were evacuated.

There were no injuries, and officials estimate the fire caused about $40,000 in damage. An investigation into the cause is underway.