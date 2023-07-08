INDIANAPOLIS — An apartment fire has broken out at Marian University, according to the Indianapolis Fire Department officials on scene.

Eight unoccupied units have been affected, with weather being currently ruled as the most likely cause as it stormed in Indianapolis this morning.

One firefighter was slightly injured when the ceiling came down but is said to be, “ok,” as stated by fire crews.

The dilapidated building now has a roof that is completely burned as shown in the photographs below.

This story will be updated as information becomes available.