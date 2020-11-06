AP PHOTOS: The wait continues for a result in US election

A supporter of President Trump waves a flag in front of the Clark County Election Department, Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Trump supporters wave flags in front of the Clark County Election Department, Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

A demonstrator tosses confetti outside the Pennsylvania Convention Center where votes are being counted, Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, in Philadelphia, following Tuesday’s election. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

Lehigh County workers count ballots as vote counting in the general election continues, Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, in Allentown, Pa. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

A supporter of President Donald Trump carries a Trump flag before a news conference by the Trump campaign in front of the Clark County Election Department, Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

A couple embraces outside the Pennsylvania Convention Center where votes are being counted, Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Debra Dudman waves a flag with other supporters of President Donald Trump as they protest in front of the Clark County Election Department on Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, in Las Vegas, after the Nov. 3 elections. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

The hands of Biden supporter Angelo Austin, and Trump supporter C.L. Bryant, right, gesture as they argue while Trump supporters demonstrate against the election results outside the central counting board at the TCF Center in Detroit, Mich., Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020. (AP Photo/David Goldman)

Zhanon Morales, 30, of Philadelphia, raises her fist as demonstrators call for all votes be counted during a rally outside the Pennsylvania Convention Center, Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, in Philadelphia, as vote counting in the general election continues. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

An election worker examines ballots as vote counting in the general election continues at State Farm Arena on Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

A demonstrator dances outside the Pennsylvania Convention Center where votes are being counted, Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden removes his face mask to speak at The Queen theater, Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, in Wilmington, Del. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

President Donald Trump walks away after speaking at the White House, Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

A county election worker scans mail-in ballots at a tabulating area at the Clark County Election Department, Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Trump supporter Charles Littleton, center, argues with Biden supporter Angelo Austin, right, as Trump supporters protest election results outside the central counting board at the tcf Center in Detroit, Mich., Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020. (AP Photo/David Goldman)

People urging that all votes be counted demonstrate outside the Pennsylvania Convention Center where votes are being counted, Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, in Philadelphia, following Tuesday’s election. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Lehigh County workers count ballots as vote counting in the general election continues, Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, in Allentown, Pa. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

Counter-protesters, left, engage with supporters of President Donald Trump, right, outside the Maricopa County Recorder’s Office, Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York)

An election supervisor answer questions from an election worker as vote counting in the general election continues at State Farm Arena on Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

A demonstrator calling for all votes to be counted holds up a sign toward protesting supporters of President Donald Trump outside the Pennsylvania Convention Center, Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, in Philadelphia, as vote counting in the general election continues. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

The anxiety and the tension are building.

Three days after the U.S. election, Americans are still waiting for results of the presidential vote.

Many experts had predicted that an increase in mail-in ballots amid the coronavirus pandemic would mean that counting would take longer. The delay, in and of itself, is not an indication that anything is wrong with the vote, though President Donald Trump has alleged fraud, without citing evidence.

But the wait is still agonizing.

Neither Trump nor Democratic challenger Joe Biden has reached the 270 Electoral College votes needed to win the White House. But Biden eclipsed Trump in Wisconsin and Michigan, two crucial Midwestern battleground states, and overtook the president in the counts in Pennsylvania and Georgia, though the races there are too early to call and ballots are still being tallied.

As they wait, some Americans have taken to the streets to protest, while many have been glued to TV screens or are frantically refreshing blue-and-red-tinted maps as they watch the vote count inch up.