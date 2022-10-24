Did you enjoy the weekend? We hit 79° in Indianapolis on Sunday with many other locations reaching 80°! We’re carrying over the very unseasonably warm temperatures over into the start of this week. We won’t have as much sunshine around today as clouds are moving into the state. However, that won’t stop the thermometer from rising back to the upper 70s Monday afternoon. This will be the warmest day of the week. If you’re loving the warmth, soak it in, it won’t last long. If you love more of a fall-feel, later in the week is for you!

We need the rain! The growing season has ended after a hard freeze late last week. However, these dry conditions, along with breezy winds and low humidity, led to an enhanced fire danger. It’s also take a large toll on our fall colors, leaving many leaves drying up prematurely before reaching their full potential. To-date, the month of October is down more than 2″ of the average rainfall we see by this time in the month. Many locations have returned to moderate drought conditions.

Rain returns on Tuesday but most of it will be concentrated into far western Indiana until the afternoon and evening hours. Scattered showers and storms will be off and on in the area through early Wednesday morning. Some locations could pickup over 1/2″ of rain, but the best chances for that will be in the western side of the state.

Showers exit early Wednesday morning, then we’re back into another dry stretch with temperatures feeling more like fall again.