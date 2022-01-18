Another temperature drop on the way, single-digit lows too

INDIANAPOLIS – If you can believe it, today will be the WARMEST day of the week with highs in the lower 40s under a mix of sun and clouds. If you were hoping for snow, well, I don’t have any for you right now. Overnight lows will drop into the 30s and 40s with clouds around.





We start off our day on Wednesday with temperatures in the 30s and 40s but cold air will move in during the day, dropping into the 20s and eventually the teens overnight. Wind chills will drop into the single digits.





Thursday and Friday will feature a few clouds with temperatures in the 20s and feel-like temperatures in the teens. We are dry into the weekend with maybe a few flurries on Sunday and possibly light snow chances on Monday. Of course, timing and totals are still uncertain at this time but we will keep that chance of snow showers for now.

We are running over 11″ below where we should for snow totals for the season. Keep in mind, in recent years, most of our snow has fallen in February or even March, so we still have a long way to go before winter is over.